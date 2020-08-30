e-paper
Home / India News / JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri

JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri

The incident took place a day after the security forces discovered a tunnel originating from Pakistan.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:19 IST
HT correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC (Line of Control) in Nowshera sector of Jammu division’s Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

A defence official said that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on Sunday morning using small arms at Kalsian, Khanger and Bhawani areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“A JCO sustained injuries in Pak shelling in the Kalsian sector. He was immediately evacuated to an army hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” said the official.

On Saturday, the BSF had detected a transborder tunnel that originated from Pakistan and stretched 150 meters into Samba sector of the union territory.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, Pakistan has been regularly pushing militants across and also opening heavy fire on the LoC and international border.

