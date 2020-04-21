JD (U), BJP seek action as NDA leaders embarrass Nitish Kumar by defying lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:20 IST

There was more embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday after it emerged that a Janata Dal (United) MP had broken lockdown norms and drove down from Delhi a week ago.

Ahead of the news of JD (U) MP from Purnia , Santosh Kumar driving from Delhi, BJP MLA from Hisua, Anil Singh had created a furore by driving to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back his daughter three days ago.

The antics of the two NDA leaders defying lockdown have not gone down well with either the JD (U) or BJP and both parties have demanded action against errant leaders.

The state parliamentary affairs minister Sravan Kumar of the JD (U) on Tuesday demanded from the top leadership of both the parties, the BJP and the JD (U), to take cognizance of the breach of lockdown norms.

“If action is taken against officials, the BJP leadership also should take action. I also expect that JD (U) leadership will also take note of travels by party MP and seek clarification from him. After all they are the public representatives,” said the minister.

The BJP also echoed similar sentiments. “Bihar government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Modi is working seriously and tirelessly to enforce lockdown and help the citizens. No one is allowed to violate the rules and regulation of the Lockdown. Our government will look into the matter in a very neutral manner, if anyone is found guilty of breaking the accepted official procedure of travel during lockdown. Everyone must abide by the rules and strictly follow the system,” said BJP spokesperson, Nikhil Anand.

The Purnia MP did not respond to repeated calls made by the HT. However, a close associate of the MP, who is not authorized to speak to the media said that the MP came a week back and distributed ‘relief materials to needy.

“After that he went into quarantine,” he said.

This, incidentally, is not the isolated case of ‘preferential treatment to VIPs’ during lockdown. On April 11, a similar pass was issued to former ward councillor of Muzaffarpur by local administration to bring back his daughter from Kota. Muzaffarpur DM Chandrashekahar Singh accepted that “certain passes were issued under special circumstances during the first phase of lockdown.’

These cases of lockdown violation at a time when the government has been maintaining that it will not evacuate thousands of students from Bihar stranded in Kota, has given the opposition an opportunity to attack Nitish Kumar.

“Only students of lesser mortals will remain stuck outside state while the CM will give special relief to specials. How long these dual policies of the government continue? It seems that CM is not concerned with migrants and students stuck up elsewhere,” said leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

On Tuesday, Speaker of Bihar assembly requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who represents Kota parliamentary constituency to ensure proper care of students stranded in Kota.