e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar BJP MLA gets pass to drive to Kota to bring back daughter

Bihar BJP MLA gets pass to drive to Kota to bring back daughter

BJP’s MLA from Hisua (Nawada), Anil Singh obtained a pass from the Nawada district administration for driving to Kota to bring back his daughter.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:31 IST
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Many outstation students studying in Kota have been stranded following the lockdown.
Many outstation students studying in Kota have been stranded following the lockdown.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

While Bihar chief minister Nitish has been steadfast in refusing to evacuate the state’s students stranded in in Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, his ally BJP’s MLA from Hisua (Nawada), Anil Singh has just returned from Kota with his daughter.

Singh had obtained a pass from the Nawada district administration for driving to Kota and back, a distance of over 2,200 km.

Kota is a coaching hub for medical and engineering competitive exams and draws students from different parts of the country. After the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to evacuate its students in 250 buses, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh governments are also planning to do the same, which would increase the pressure on Nitish Kumar further to carry out similar evacuation.

Nawada ‘s sub-divisional officer (SDO) Anu Kumar, who is authorized to issue passes, said the MLA had claimed that his daughter who was preparing for medical entrance exams at Allen Institute, was not well and needed to be brought back.

“He had met the district magistrate also. We do issue passes when required, but only to vehicles from Nawada needing to go anywhere,” he added.

The pass was issued in the name of the legislator for a 10-day period from April 16 to April 25. He returned on April 18 after driving virtually nonstop.

The MLA said that he had done no wrong nor any of his actions could be termed violation of lockdown in anyway. “There is provision for pass in view of extremely important work. I applied for e-pass as per laid down provisions as for me bringing my daughter was of utmost importance, the pass was issued and I went following the guidelines and returned. What is wrong in it? There should not be politics over it,” he asked.

“Most of the children have left Kota after they met the district magistrate in groups and the latter issued passes to them to travel in buses. However, I don’t approve of that, as the very concept of social distancing would not be maintained in buses. I went on my personal vehicle along with food and water so that I did not have to stop anywhere,” he added.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, however, was unsparing in his attack on Nitish Kumar, his former boss. “Nitishji rejected the appeal of hundreds of students stranded in Kota on the plea that it would be against the spirit of lockdown, but his government was quick to grant special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his ward back,” he tweeted.

RJD was also quick to describe it as a reflection of VIP culture. RJD leader Mriyunjay Tiwari said there should not be double standard.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said the MLA had followed all the procedures and there should not be any politics over it. “District administrations issue travel passes to anyone for a genuine cause. There is no special treatment. Some people are in the habit of misinterpreting things.

top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news