‘Where is your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor’s latest jibe at Nitish Kumar has Kota connect

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:34 IST

Election strategist Prashant Kishore has been constantly targeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the plight of the people from the state stranded in other places during the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

This time, he has picked up the case of Bihar students stuck in Kota, the Rajasthan city known as India’s coaching capital for competitive examinations.

Prashant Kishore tweeted a question to his former mentor along with a photo of what looked like a permission letter to Bharatiya Janata Party legislator to take his vehicle from Nawada to Kota to get back his son.

“Nitish Kumar rejected the appeal for help from hundreds of children from Bihar trapped in Kota saying it will be against the dignity of #lockdown,” Prashant Kishor tweeted in Hindi.

“Now his government has given special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his son from Kota. Nitish ji, what does your dignity say now?” he asked.

Before this, Nitish Kumar was in the crosshair of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar’s leading opposition party, for not evacuating the state’s students from Kota.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav had on Saturday accused the chief minister of not doing enough to help students and migrant labourers stranded outside the state.

The Bihar government has said Rajasthan should take care of the students in Kota and provide them security, as ferrying them back to their respective states was against the lockdown norms.

The attack came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sent hundreds of buses to get back medical and engineering aspirants from the state from Kota.