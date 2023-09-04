News / India News / JD(U) leader calls Lalu Yadav ‘crazy’ for backing Rahul Gandhi as PM | Watch

JD(U) leader calls Lalu Yadav ‘crazy’ for backing Rahul Gandhi as PM | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 04, 2023 10:16 AM IST

The RJD chief has gone 'crazy' after his recent kidney transplant, according to Gopal Mandal of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's party, an ally.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘has gone crazy’ after his kidney transplant, a leader of RJD ally Janata Dal (United) said on Sunday, as he opposed the veteran politician's backing for Congress' Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in Delhi

No one can become the prime minister just because someone says so, remarked Gopal Mandal of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

“It was Nitish Kumar who united all the opposition parties against the BJP (for 2024 Lok Sabha polls). Lalu ji is the messiah of the poor and our senior leader, but just because he took Rahul Gandhi's name as PM, it does not mean that he (Gandhi) gets to be the PM,” Mandal said, according to news agency ANI.

The JD(U) leader, however, noted that he is not saying that Gandhi does not have the qualities of a prime minister.

“Gandhi comes from a family of former PM's, but he cannot be a PM himself just because Lalu ji has backed him. Lalu ji had a kidney transplant…he has gone crazy,” Mandal stated.

The JD(U), RJD, and the Congress, along with the Left parties, run Bihar as the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Each is also among the 28 constituents of the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) opposition bloc that will take on the Centre's BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections, when Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term as the prime minister.

While I.N.D.I.A is yet to announce its PM candidate, parties such as the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and even the JD(U) have put forward names of their respective leaders (Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar) for the position. Such statements, however, have been made by people who are not part of formal interactions among the parties.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out