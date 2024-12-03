JD(U) yet to clear its stance on controversial Waqf Bill

After the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to dissolve the waqf board in the state for being “non-inclusive” and “non-functional”, all eyes are now on the Janata Dal (United)’s stance on the proposed bill to amend the Waqf Act. Rajya Sabha lawmaker and working president of the JDU, Sanjay Jha, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has already met the representatives of the waqf boards in the state to seek their response to the proposed bill. (PTI)

Both the Telugu Desam Party, which heads the Andhra Pradesh government, and the JD(U) are allies of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and partners in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

Also read: Explained: What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024?

According to JD(U) functionaries, the party is in the process of collating responses and feedback from the stakeholders before presenting its stance to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), which is examining the controversial legislation and whose tenure has been extended till the last day of the budget session in 2025.

Rajya Sabha lawmaker and working president of the JDU, Sanjay Jha, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has already met the representatives of the waqf boards in the state to seek their response to the proposed bill. The state has two waqf boards –– Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board and Bihar State Shia Waqf Board.

“The CM met all the representatives and heads of the Sunni and Shia Waqf board, intellectuals and community leaders and asked them to spell out their concerns about the proposed bill that can be conveyed to the government and the JPC. It has been over a month now, but we have not received any suggestions or concerns from the community representatives,” Jha said.

Also read: Parliamentary panel seeks details of Waqf properties occupied ‘unauthorisedly’ by state governments

With the term of the JPC now extended, Jha said the party will, in the absence of any written response from the community, formalise its stance on the issue and present it before the committee.

JD(U) leaders had earlier indicated that the party did not endorse the demand from community representatives to drop the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“A section of party leaders were initially of the view that provisions such as the inclusion of non-Muslims in the board was unnecessary, but so far nothing has been officially communicated,” said a second JDU leader.

The bill that was introduced in August and referred to the JPC, seeks to bring about reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits and legal mechanisms in the governance of waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable establishments.

Opposition parties have expressed reservations about the provisions of the bill, but the government says the amendments are in line with recommendations of the 2006 Rajinder Sachar Committee. It also says waqf boards currently control 870,000 properties spanning 940,000 acres across India with an estimated value of ₹1.2 lakh crore.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that the state waqf board lacked representation from both Sunni and Shia community members, as well as former Members of Parliament in addition to several irregularities, including the appointment of junior advocates to the Bar Council category without proper criteria.

“It is a welcome move from the TDP; and we are confident that not only our other ally (the JDU), but several other parties will also come around and support the bill. The false narrative against the bill is similar to what was done to create fear among the minority community when the government moved the bill to outlaw triple talaq,” said a BJP member, requesting anonymity.