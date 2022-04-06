Home / India News / JEE Mains dates rescheduled on candidates' request, says govt
india news

JEE Mains dates rescheduled on candidates' request, says govt

  • JEE Main exam: Issuing a late-night order, the National testing Agency (NTA) said that while the earlier dates were in April and May, exams would now be held on June and July.
Representational image.
Representational image.
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The government on Wednesday rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – session 1 and session 2 -- after receiving requests from candidates in this regard. 

Issuing a late-night order,  the National testing Agency (NTA) said that while the earlier dates were in April and May, exams would now be held on June and July. 

According to the notice, the fresh dates are as follows:

Session 1: June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29

Session 2: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

The NTA said intimation on city and downloading of admit card would be published through the JEE Main website. 

It said that registration for Session 1 was over, the schedule for inviting online application forms for Session 2 would be avail

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out