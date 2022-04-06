JEE Mains dates rescheduled on candidates' request, says govt
- JEE Main exam: Issuing a late-night order, the National testing Agency (NTA) said that while the earlier dates were in April and May, exams would now be held on June and July.
The government on Wednesday rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – session 1 and session 2 -- after receiving requests from candidates in this regard.
According to the notice, the fresh dates are as follows:
Session 1: June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29
Session 2: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30
The NTA said intimation on city and downloading of admit card would be published through the JEE Main website.
It said that registration for Session 1 was over, the schedule for inviting online application forms for Session 2 would be avail
