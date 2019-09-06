Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal being grilled by Enforcement Directorate

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:38 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday is questioning Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

The agency had recently conducted searches at about a dozen premises of Goyal and his associates in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Goyal had stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways in March. The full-service carrier was forced to stop operations on April 17 due to acute liquidity crunch. Currently, the airline is undergoing the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Goyal had stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways in March. The full-service carrier was forced to stop operations on April 17 due to acute liquidity crunch. Currently, the airline is undergoing the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:36 IST