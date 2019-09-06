Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal being grilled by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently conducted searches at about a dozen premises of Naresh Goyal and his associates in New Delhi and Mumbai.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:38 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal(Reuters file photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday is questioning Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

The agency had recently conducted searches at about a dozen premises of Goyal and his associates in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Goyal had stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways in March. The full-service carrier was forced to stop operations on April 17 due to acute liquidity crunch. Currently, the airline is undergoing the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Goyal had stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways in March. The full-service carrier was forced to stop operations on April 17 due to acute liquidity crunch. Currently, the airline is undergoing the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:36 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss