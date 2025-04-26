Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand ATS arrests 4 in Dhanbad for suspected links to HuT, AQIS, ISIS

ByPraduman Choubey 
Apr 26, 2025 07:58 PM IST

The ATS recovered two pistols, 12 cartridges, several mobile phones, laptops, and a large cache of documents and books related to banned outfits from their possession

Dhanbad: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided multiple locations across Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Saturday, arresting four suspects allegedly linked to banned extremist organisations including Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and ISIS.

Based on this intelligence, ATS teams conducted simultaneous raids across Dhanbad, including Wasseypur, Bank More, and Bhuli areas. (PTI/ representative photo)
Based on this intelligence, ATS teams conducted simultaneous raids across Dhanbad, including Wasseypur, Bank More, and Bhuli areas. (PTI/ representative photo)

“Confidential information was received that individuals associated with HuT, AQIS, ISIS, and other banned organizations were misleading local youths via social media, promoting religious extremism, and conducting anti-national activities,” a statement issued by Jharkhand ATS read.

Based on this intelligence, ATS teams conducted simultaneous raids across Dhanbad, including Wasseypur, Bank More, and Bhuli areas.

The four suspects arrested are Gulfam Hasan (21) a resident of Alinagar in Bank More; Ayaan Javed (21), a resident of Aman Society in Bhuli; Md. Shahzad Alam (20) a resident of Aman Society near Bhuli Bypass; Shabnam Praveen (20) a resident of Shamsher Nagar in Bhuli.

The ATS recovered two pistols, 12 cartridges, several mobile phones, laptops, and a large cache of documents and books related to banned outfits from their possession. “A criminal case has been registered at ATS Ranchi, and further investigation is underway,” the release stated.

The Jharkhand ATS highlighted that this is the first criminal case registered in India after HuT, an international Islamic organization formed in Jerusalem in 1953 with branches in many parts of the world under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for its involvement in radicalising youth to join violent jihad, was banned under by the Government of India last year.

Also Read: ISIS chief in Syria Abu Khadija, ‘one of world’s most dangerous terrorists’, killed by Iraq forces

The suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal arms trade and used the dark web to connect with international terror networks. They were reportedly spreading extremist ideology among youths through encrypted messaging apps and social media, people aware of the development said.

Armed with heavy security force, senior officers including deputy superintendent of police (Law and Order) Naushad Alam supervised the operations.

The arrests come amid heightened security and alerts nationwide following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jharkhand ATS arrests 4 in Dhanbad for suspected links to HuT, AQIS, ISIS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On