e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand bans 11 pan-masala brands on health concerns

Jharkhand bans 11 pan-masala brands on health concerns

Jharkhand health minister said the ban would also help contain the spread of Covid-19 in Jharkhand, as people spit after consuming Pan Masala.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 01:47 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A roadside shop is seen selling Pan masala and Tobacco in Noida.
A roadside shop is seen selling Pan masala and Tobacco in Noida.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo )
         

The Jharkhand government has banned 11 premium brands of pan-masala for a year, as products contain magnesium carbonate which can cause acute hyper magnesia and sometimes cardiac arrest, as per the notification issued by the department of health, medical education and family welfare on Friday.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said, “Adding magnesium carbonate as an ingredient in pan-masala contravenes the Food Safety Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. So, keeping in mind the public health, ban was imposed on 11 premium brands for a year.”

Gupta said the ban would also help contain the spread of Covid-19 in Jharkhand, as people spit after consuming Pan Masala. “The ban will be implemented strictly in Jhakhand,” he said.

Socio-economic and educational development society (SEEDS), a technical partner in state government’s tobacco control programme, executive director Deepak Mishra said Jharkhand became third state in the country after Maharashtra and Bihar that banned Pan Masala.As per the notification, 41 samples of pan-masalas of different brands, were collected from different districts of Jharkhand for lab tests during 2019-2020.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In