Jharkhand court denies bail to ex-JPSC chief Khiangte in exam irregularity case
Additional judicial commissioner Yogesh Kumar delivered the decision on after reserving judgment earlier in the week
The special Criminal Investigation Department (CID) court in Ranchi dealing with the state civil service examination irregularity case on Saturday rejected the bail petition of former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte.
Additional judicial commissioner Yogesh Kumar delivered the decision on after reserving judgment earlier in the week.
The legal battle stems from a massive cash-for-jobs and recruitment paper leak case. On August 10, the state’s probe agency arrested Khiangte, a retired chief secretary of Jharkhand, following hours of intensive questioning.
Investigators allege that Khiangte bypassed open tender rules to award a highly sensitive exam management contract to a Lucknow-based firm, TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), on a nomination basis. Alarmingly, the company had already been blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2025.
The CID claims that the former chairman accepted huge financial kickbacks to orchestrate the deal.
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During the court hearings, Khiangte’s legal team argued that the prosecution lacked concrete evidence. They maintained that multiple raids conducted at his official Kanke Road residence yielded no incriminating materials, declaring his arrest legally flawed. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail, presenting a detailed case diary that highlighted systematic OMR sheet manipulation and administrative compromises.
Khiangte’s arrest came a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency. With Khiangte’s arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20.
Unshaken by the lower court’s setback, the defence is preparing to scale up its legal strategy. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, his advocate Chandana Kumari expressed her disappointment with the ruling. “We will move to the High Court for relief,” she stated, reaffirming that they will contest the allegations on superior legal grounds.
Meanwhile, the rejection leaves the high-profile bureaucrat in judicial custody as public outrage and student protests continue to demand an independent probe into the state’s examination system.
Students have been protesting over the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.
The protesters demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option, “not attempted,” on OMR sheets.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also backed the students’ protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by the JPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More