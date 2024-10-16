The Jharkhand assembly election is shaping up as a direct contest between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although both coalitions are yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. Jharkhand elections: JMM-led alliance, NDA set stage for direct poll contest

In 2019, the JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed a pre-poll alliance, then known as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and wrested power from the BJP-led NDA government headed by Raghubar Das. The alliance secured a majority of 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The BJP had then parted ways with ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) but the two tied up in the aftermath, and fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where they secured nine seats in the state, with BJP winning eight of them.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA alliance won five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The NDA’s umbrella is set to expand in the state, with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also keen to fight together in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, told reporters in Ranchi on Monday: “Talks with AJSU have been finalised. They are likely to get around 10 seats. There is some confusion related to one seat. That will be sorted out.”

Sarma added, “Talks with JD(U) have been finalised. The JD(U)would get two seats unless the central leadership decides on giving any extra seat. Talks with Chirag Paswan are also on. He is abroad. He would return on the 16th. Then we would conclude talks with him.”

Leaders in the BJP, who asked not to be named, suggest the party aims to contest 68-70 seats, with the remainder shared among the other three constituents.

AJSU chief spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat said, “The statement of Himanta Sarma itself shows that things are yet to be finalised. Our central leaders are discussing it. However, I would underline that we would contest the election together and the talks are being done in a very cordial manner.”

A JD(U) spokesperson too indicated negotiations were still on. “I can’t comment on what Himanta ji has said. But we have staked claim over 11 seats. Our state president Khiru Mahto is in Patna for past three days. Our state in-charge and our working national president are in talks with the BJP’s central leadership and we would settle for a respectable number,” said Shrawan Kumar, general secretary and spokesperson, Jharkhand JD(U).

The ruling INDIA bloc is also grappling with seat distribution issues. The JMM is eyeing around 50 constituencies, while the Congress is staking claim to 33 seats and the RJD to 22. The potential inclusion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in the alliance, demanding at least four seats, further complicates matters.

Chief minister Hemant Soren emphasised on Monday that regardless of individual party candidates, the alliance would contest all 81 seats.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti dismissed concerns about the party’s recent loss in Haryana affecting its prospects in Jharkhand. “As far as Jharkhand is concerned, all states have unique set of issues, social equation, and ground realities. Seat sharing in Jharkhand has nothing to do with Haryana. We already have a settled alliance here. It won’t be any issue in the state,” Shanti said.

Kailash Yadav, general secretary, Jharkhand RJD, said the party’s interest cannot be undermined. “Our leaders had met the chief minister and shared our concerns. While we are preparing organisationally on 22 seats, it is up to the top leaders to decide on the final tally. We will follow the directions,” said Yadav.