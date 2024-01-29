Jharkhand Governor's ‘will cross the bridge’ remark on CM Soren; Congress hits back: 'If needed, we will also…'

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on Monday denounced the governor’s remarks on the evolving situation in the state in the wake of ED summons to chief minister Hemant Soren, and said a person in Constitutional position should stay out of politics. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.(ANI)

A controversy erupted following Soren's departure for Delhi on January 27 amid ED summons related to a money laundering probe. His absence from scheduled government events on Monday added fuel to the already raging fire of speculation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Governor CP Radhakrishnan said he is keeping a watch on the situation and asserted that he "will cross the bridge when it comes".

"I am keeping a watch on the overall situation as the custodian of the constitution. It is the job of the Governor, I am doing it. We will cross the bridge when it comes," he told reporters when asked if all options were open for the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | ED team visits J'khand CM Hemant Soren's Delhi house

The governor, however, dismissed the speculations around the President's rule in the state saying it was a "guesswork" at present, stressing that political parties should not get involved in it.

In response to the governor's remarks, Thakur retorted, “No one should remain in confusion, if necessary, we will also ‘cross the bridge’. We have a majority government in Jharkhand, we will not allow it to be looted.”

“Attempts are being made to create a perception that President Rule will be imposed in the state; this is wrong. Governor is sitting on a Constitutional post and should not give out such statements. He should stay out of politics,” he added.

Soren's trip to Delhi came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi including at key government installations including CM House, Raj Bhavan and central government offices as Enforcement Directorate teams reached the residence of Soren in Delhi in connection with the money laundering investigation.