Jharkhand: Maoist zonal commander with 10 lakh bounty killed in West Singhbhum

Jamshedpur: A zonal commander of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Amit Hansda alias Upton, with a bounty of ₹10 lakh, was killed in an encounter in the Relaparal forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. Amit Hansda alias Upton was from Bokaro district.

“A joint team of district police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA)-209, and Jharkhand Jaguar, headed by the additional superintendent of police (operation) Paras Rana, started a search operation around 6.30 am on Sunday morning after a tip-off,” West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan told HT on Sunday.

“The Maoists suddenly started firing on the security forces around 8 am. The forces retaliated with heavy firing, following which the Maoists fled into the deep forests. During the subsequent search, the dead body of the zonal commander Amit Hansda alias Upton was recovered from the encounter site. The search operation is still ongoing,” SP Ranjan added.

According to the police, Upton, who is originally from Bokaro district, was active for the past decade in West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and Khunti districts of the state. He has many cases registered against him for attacks on the security forces, obstructing road construction and other government projects, and levy collection, pending against him in different PS areas.

“End of Upton is a big blow to the Maoists. A Self Loading Rifle (SLR), ammunition, Maoist pamphlets, and materials of daily use have also been recovered from the encounter site. Further details are awaited,” the SP added.