Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
2 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand; commando injured

ByPraduman Choubey
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 11:58 am IST

A commando of the elite CoBRA 209 battalion was also critically injured during the operation and was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment

Two suspected Maoists were killed while a security personnel was critically injured in a gun battle with forces near Birhordera area in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Wednesday, people aware of the development said.

The operation is underway in Bokaro against the rebels and it is still continuing. (Representative file photo)

A commando of the elite CoBRA 209 battalion was also critically injured during the operation and was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh confirmed the ongoing operation but refrained from commenting on the exact number of deaths.

“Yes, the operation is going on in Bokaro against the rebels and it is still continuing,” he said.

Michael S Raj, inspector general and Jharkhand Police spokesman said, “One jawan is critically injured. There is some information of Maoist casualty but as the operation is underway and it is difficult to confirm the total casualties of Maoists at this stage.”

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Lugu Pahar region — a known rebel stronghold where eight Maoists, including a top commander with a 1 crore bounty, were killed in an earlier operation in April this year, people aware of the details said.

Security forces, comprising Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units, retaliated after being fired upon by the Maoists. The area has since been cordoned off, and a massive search operation is underway. The above people suggest more Maoists may have been injured in the gunfight.

