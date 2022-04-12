Jharkhand ropeway collision: Rescue operation resumes, 7 more airlifted

RANCHI: Seven more people were rescued from the cable cars stranded mid-air in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Tuesday as the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and National Disaster Response Force resumed rescue operations.

Twelve cable cars of the Trikut Ropeway were stranded due to a collision between two cars.

Three women and a 10-year-old boy were among those rescued on Tuesday around 40 hours after the accident on Sunday. The rescue operation was stopped post dusk on Monday.

At least 32 people were rescued on Monday while 15 others were stuck. One person slipped off the helicopter while being airlifted.

On Monday, the rescue operation started around 6.30 am and the first of the 48 stranded tourists could be rescued only around noon. Food and water were sent through drones to the stranded tourists.

The ropeway spans 766 metres across the popular Trikut Hills, around 392 metres above sea level. There are 25 cabins on the ropeway, each with a capacity for four passengers.

A rescued tourist said they were stuck in the cabin around 3 pm. “We could not sleep all night. In the morning, we got food packets and water. We lost all hope after we saw the helicopter returning after doing two sorties.”