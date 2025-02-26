Jharkhand: Several injured in clash over use of loudspeakers, flag installation in Hazaribagh

Violence erupted in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Wednesday morning after two groups clashed allegedly over the installation of flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri, PTI reported. Violence erupted in Jharkhand involving a sound system leading to stone pelting and clashes(ANI/X)

Several people sustained injuries and a number of two-wheelers were set on fire, according to the police.

Nancy Sahay, deputy commissioner of Hazaribagh, said that adequate security forces have been deployed in the area and that the situation is under control.

“A scuffle and stone pelting took place this morning over using a sound system in Ichak area of Hazaribagh district,” Sahay was quoted as saying by ANI. “Adequate forces have been deployed and senior officers are camping at the site. As of now situation is under control and peaceful”

Trainee IPS officer Shruti Agarwal urged the public to cooperate with the authorities, adding that the situation is under control.

“There should be peace everywhere. We want you all to cooperate with the authorities," Agarwal told PTI. “The situation is under control and we want the Mahashivaratri festival to conclude peacefully.”

Union minister blames Bangladeshi immigrants

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth blamed “Bangladeshi infiltrators” for the disturbance in law and order and urged chief minister Hemant Soren to take action against those responsible for the clash in Hazaribagh.

“This is condemnable and painful. The government should be strict with such people. Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?” Sanjay Seth was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP MP also claimed that “such aggression” was not displayed anywhere else in the country, particularly in states ruled by an NDA or BJP-led government.

“Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order. Wherever there is BJP-NDA Government, be it Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh - Bangladeshi infiltrators are identified and driven out."

He added, “I urge the Jharkhand CM to strengthen law and order here and avoid riots and disturbances. This is important because Bangladeshi infiltrators are snatching away our rightful share and disturbing law & order. Identify them so that they are sent out of India.”

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)