Jharkhand horror: Butcher kills live-in partner, chops body into over 40 pieces

A 25-year-old man, who works as a butcher, allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death in a forest region of Jharkhand's Kunti district and chopped her body into 40 to 50 pieces, police told news agency PTI. 25-year-old Naresh Bhengra allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death and threw her chopped body parts in the forest(@HateDetector/X)

Naresh Bhengra was arrested after the Jariagarh police station found a stray dog with a mutilated human hand near Jordag village on November 24, around a fortnight after the crime had occurred.

The man had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, a 24-year-old woman from the same district in Tamil Nadu, for the past couple of years.

A while back, he returned to Jharkhand, got married to another woman without telling his partner and went back to Tamil Nadu without his wife to join her.

“The brutal incident occurred on November 8 when they reached Khunti as the accused, who had married another woman, did not wish to take her home. Instead, he took her to a forest near his house at Jordag village in Jariagarh police station and chopped the body into pieces,” said Khunti SP Aman Kumar on Wednesday.

Inspector Ashok Singh, who investigated the case, told PTI that the man worked in a butcher shop in Tamil Nadu, where he was an expert at slicing chicken. Bhengra also admitted to chopping the body parts and leaving them in the forest so wild animals would feast on it.

“Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait. He returned with sharp weapons and strangulated her with a dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife," said Singh.

After the body parts were recovered, a bag filled with the victim's belongings were found, including her Aadhar card. The woman's mother identified them as her daughter's belongings.