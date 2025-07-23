Jilted lover kills woman's husband after she refuses marriage proposal in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested a Navi Mumbai man for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old person after the latter's wife rejected his marriage proposal, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on the wife's complaint, the police traced the accused and nabbed him.(Representative image/PTI)

The victim, Abubakar Suhadli Mandal, was staying in Navi Mumbai's Vashi with his wife, Fatima Mandal, 25, news agency PTI reported.

The accused, 21-year-old Aminur Ali Ahemadali Molla, was allegedly in love with Fatima, and would often ask her for marriage, police said.

When Abubakar did not return home from work on Monday (July 21), Fatima filed a missing persons' complaint, and informed the police that Aminur was pressuring her to marry him.

The motive of the crime appears to be rooted in personal grudge and unreciprocated love interest, the report quoted an official as saying.

“The woman was reportedly being pressured by the accused to marry him, and her refusal could have triggered the crime,” the official said.

Body stuffed in sack, thrown in Vashi creek

Acting on the complaint, the police traced the accused and nabbed him.

The police later recovered Abubakar's body, which had been stuffed in a sack and thrown into the Vashi creek, the NDTV report said.

The crime was allegedly committed on the intervening night of July 21 and 22, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adinath Budhwant.

Aminul threw the clothes and other belongings in a drain near the village underpass on Panvel-Sion Road in order to erase any evidence of the crime, an officer said.

The victim's body was recovered from the creek on Wednesday morning after Aminul was arrested. The body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, PTI reported.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence). Police are on the lookout for an aide who might have helped Aminul commit the crime.