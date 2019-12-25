Jingle bells along Line of Control, soldiers spread Christmas cheer

india

The Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir may be volatile amid frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan army and infiltration attempts by the terrorists it backs, but that hasn’t stopped Indian soldiers from spreading Christmas cheer.

In a video shot at a forward location along the LoC, a group of 50 to 60 soldiers can be seen joyfully singing one of the most loved Christmas carols - Jingle Bells.

Christmas cheer near the LoC in Kashmir! Do watch. pic.twitter.com/A9mWPe7hOm — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghx) December 25, 2019

It’s no easy task for soldiers to serve at the high-altitude areas along the LoC in sub-zero temperatures.

The ‘talented choir’ singing the song is dressed in snow parkas and boots, merrily clapping and swaying to the beat. The soldiers in the 130-second video appear to be from the Assam Regiment as the footage features a Rhino sculpted out of snow. The Rhino is a symbol of Assam Regiment that draws troops from India’s Northeast.

The clip also features two snowmen donning Christmas hats. One of the soldiers conducting the song stands out in his red Santa Claus gear. The soldiers singing the carol are seen lined up on a helipad with snow all around them.

Just last week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said the situation along the LoC could escalate any moment and India has to stay prepared. The remarks came against the backdrop of a spike in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the LoC since the Centre’s move revoking the special status of J&K on August 5.

Two months ago, intelligence reports warned against the presence of more than 500 terrorists at launchpads and terror camps across the LoC, facing Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri sectors. Also, the number of terrorists in Kashmir stands between 250 and 300.

In an interview to HT in October, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh said Pakistan had fully activated the terror infrastructure on its soil and attempts to push in infiltrators were likely to spill over into the winter months.