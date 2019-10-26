JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough

india

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and will be out of jail for two weeks, days after his son extended the party’s support to the BJP to form the government in Haryana.

Ajay Chautala, a former member of Parliament, and his father and Haryana’s ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala are in jail after they were convicted on charges of corruption in a teachers’ recruitment scam.

Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel said Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

“He has been granted a 14-day furlough after the model code of conduct ended yesterday (Friday). He will be standing with us when we will lay the foundation of change and it will be the happiest occasion for me,” Dushyant Chautala said while speaking to reporters.

Haryana’s Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday to form the government after it staked a claim with the support of the JJP.

Chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said he and Dushyant Chautala would take oath, as his deputy, and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15pm on Sunday.

The BJP won 40 seats, six seats short of a simple majority in the state assembly and seven fewer than what it won five years ago. The JJP helped out Khattar to return as the chief minister with its 10 seats.

Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala had launched the JJP in November last year after splitting from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which was formed by his great grandfather and late deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

