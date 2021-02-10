IND USA
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week

Kashmir has been experiencing its harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:18 PM IST

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be mostly dry for the next eight days with day temperatures expected to increase, according to the Met department..

For the past few days, the Kashmir valley has witnessed bright sunshine and fewer cold nights in comparison to January.

“ We expect dry weather till February 18, with some cloudy days, “ said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.

Kashmir has been experiencing its harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded -8.8 degrees Celsius, lowest since January 1991.

Also Read | Dachigam National Park arranges food for the rare Hangul following snowfall

There were a number of snow spells as well as chilly nights causing water bodies to freeze. Residents have been facing water scarcity as several water pipes have frozen.

For the past one week, the weather has relatively improved.

“We will see a rise in day temperature to around 14-15 degrees Celsius while the mercury will mostly hover around -1 or -2 degrees Celsius at night,” Mir said.

The maximum temperature in capital Srinagar on Tuesday was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius and minimum at -1.6 degrees Celsius during the night.

