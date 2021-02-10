J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week
The weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be mostly dry for the next eight days with day temperatures expected to increase, according to the Met department..
For the past few days, the Kashmir valley has witnessed bright sunshine and fewer cold nights in comparison to January.
“ We expect dry weather till February 18, with some cloudy days, “ said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.
Kashmir has been experiencing its harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded -8.8 degrees Celsius, lowest since January 1991.
Also Read | Dachigam National Park arranges food for the rare Hangul following snowfall
There were a number of snow spells as well as chilly nights causing water bodies to freeze. Residents have been facing water scarcity as several water pipes have frozen.
For the past one week, the weather has relatively improved.
“We will see a rise in day temperature to around 14-15 degrees Celsius while the mercury will mostly hover around -1 or -2 degrees Celsius at night,” Mir said.
The maximum temperature in capital Srinagar on Tuesday was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius and minimum at -1.6 degrees Celsius during the night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Begin Covid-19 test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar slams Congress for lying, misleading people on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island
- Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private
- Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox