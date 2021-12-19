J&K: LeT commander linked to civilian killings shot dead

A Pakistani group commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

According to the police, the slain terrorist was identified as Saifulla alias Abu Khalid or Shawaz, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, and he was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said, “He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in general area of Harwan (in Srinagar district) and involved in several terror crimes.”

“With the elimination of Saifulla, three Pakistani terrorists have been killed so far in Srinagar city within almost a month. They were involved in several terror crime cases, which clearly shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb the peace in Kashmir Valley especially in Srinagar city,” Kumar added.

On Sunday morning, the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force launched a joint operation based on specific information by the Srinagar police regarding the presence of a terrorist in Theed Harwan area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender, the spokesperson added.

“However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved,” the spokesperson said.

The police said an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and a grenade were recovered from his possession.

As per police records, Saifulla had infiltrated in 2016 via Bandipora Sector. “Later on, he sneaked into Srinagar district on the directions of Pakistan-based commanders of LeT outfit for intensifying terror activities in the districts of Pulwama, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam,” the spokesperson said.

The slain terrorist was working as a group commander of LeT in Srinagar district. “He was operating in Srinagar district earlier too and was familiar with the topography of Srinagar and Pulwama and their outskirts. He has also been involved in receiving new groups of foreign terrorists after infiltration,” the spokesperson added.

The police said the slain terrorist had a history of terror crime cases and was wanted by law for his complicity in terror crime cases, which include attacks on police, security forces and killing of civilians.

Saifulla, along with his associates, was involved in attack on an Army convoy at Bemina bypass on the national highway near JVC Hospital in Srinagar on April 1, 2017, in which three army jawans were injured, police said.

“He was also the mastermind behind the attack carried out by his associates at Lawaypora Srinagar, in which two security personnel were martyred and one AK-47 rifle was snatched,” the spokesman said.

The police said the terrorist was also involved in an attack on police party of PS Bandipora at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora in which two police personnel were killed.

“He was also involved in killing of civilians, including BJP leader Waseem Bari, his brother and father on July 8 last year,” the spokesperson said.

The police also claimed that he was also mastermind behind the revival of terror folds by luring the gullible youth and a number of fresh recruitments of local youth into terrorist ranks. “He was also instrumental in reactivation of hardcore terrorist associates of LeT outfit in the areas of Srinagar and Pulwama districts,” the police said.

Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized ammunition from him, police said.

“Anantnag Police and (Army’s) 1 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a terrorist associate, identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar alias Kamraan, a resident of Gratbal Quimoh Kulgam,” a police spokesperson said.

A Chinese Pistol along with a magazine and other ammunition were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said, adding police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.