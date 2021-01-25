J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to army jawan who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on January 18 in Sunderbani sector.
"Tributes to Naik Nishant Sharma, one of the four soldiers injured along LoC in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak in Sunderbani sector on Jan 18, who attained martyrdom. Our country is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts: LG Manoj Sinha," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.
As per the official statement, the Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 18. Indian troops strongly responded to the retaliation.
In the incident, Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) was critically injured and was under treatment at Command Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Largely under Haryana’: Farmers’ leader on routes given for R-Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar night temperature drops to -5.2°C as cold wave returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath announces slew of awards to mark UP Diwas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India adds 13,203 Covid-19 cases, 131 deaths; tally over 10.66 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India conducts Kavach drill in Andaman Sea to fine-tune joint war-fighting skill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal EC refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro services schedule, parking details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave over several parts of NW India likely from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for alleged money laundering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Routes, arrangements, traffic advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: India-China hold 9th round of talks on Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold 15-hour meeting to discuss Ladakh border standoff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafale to make R-Day debut: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 100 students to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox