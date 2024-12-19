J&K: 'Mystery' illness grips Rajouri village, toll at 8 as govt calls in experts

An unknown illness seems to have gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, with the death toll rising to eight. Another child succumbed to the mysterious disease in a hospital in Rajouri on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to understand the exact kind of illness that has been spreading. (Representative Image)

The toll has prompted authorities to set up a central team of experts to assist in investigating the cases and fatalities in the affected village.

A Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been dispatched to Rajouri to expedite testing and identify the illness, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

The number of fatalities in Badhaal village of Kotranka tehsil has reached eight. All the deceased belonged to two families from the same village.

"In response to the incident, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri. Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted to assist the Union Territory administration in investigating the cases and fatalities," an official spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying.

Abhishek Sharma, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Rajouri distric,t visited Kotranka on Monday to assess the ground situation in Badhaal village, where all the eight deaths, including seven children under the age of 14, have happened due to the unidentified illness.

The latest victim

Twelve-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed, son of Mohammad Rafiq, passed away after being hospitalised at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for six days, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

According to the officials, He was earlier referred to Chandigarh for treatment but could not survive.

Ashfaq's younger siblings—seven-year-old Ishtiyaq and five-year-old Nazia—died last Thursday due to the same unidentified illness.

Efforts are being made to understand the exact kind of illness that has been spreading. The deployment of the mobile laboratory is a crucial step in that direction as it will help in rapid testing and analysis. It is expected to help prevent further spread.