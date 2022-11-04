Home / India News / J&K separatist leader’s house attached by ED

J&K separatist leader’s house attached by ED

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 11:58 PM IST

The money laundering probe is connected to an FIR filed by the agency in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under various Indian Penal Code

Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's property valued Rs. 21.80 lakh has been attached by ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of Terror-funding case investigation, at Botshah Colony, in Srinagar on Friday. (Imran Nissar)
Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's property valued Rs. 21.80 lakh has been attached by ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of Terror-funding case investigation, at Botshah Colony, in Srinagar on Friday. (Imran Nissar)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached incarcerated separatist leader Shabir Shah’s house in Srinagar under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The money laundering probe is connected to an FIR filed by the agency in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

“Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, of value of Rs. 21.80 lakhs in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,” the ED statement said.

According to the ED, it was found that Shah was involved in fuelling unrest in Kashmir Valley by organising activities such as protests, stone-pelting and processions.

“Further, investigation under PMLA revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means & channels,” the statement said.

“These funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley,” it added.

“Further investigation in the case is under progress,” it concluded.

Shah was first arrested on July 25, 2017, by the agency in a 2005 money laundering case. His wife Bilquis Shah was also named in the charge sheet in September 2020 and was later granted bail in October 2021. The NIA has also named Shah in a terror funding case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out