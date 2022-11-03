Nepalese national among 2 migrant labourers attacked by terrorists in Anantnag

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The two men – one of whom came from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

The Kashmir Zone Police said both of them were shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.

