Nepalese national among 2 migrant labourers attacked by terrorists in Anantnag
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir: The two men – one from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.
Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.
The two men – one of whom came from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.
The Kashmir Zone Police said both of them were shifted to a hospital.
"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details awaited.
