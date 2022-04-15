J&K: Village sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

A village sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



According to police officials, terrorists fired upon an independent sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed at Goshbugh area of Pattan town in Baramulla district. The critically injured sarpanch was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



This is not the first time when a sarpanch has been targeted by terrorists in the Kashmir valley. On March 11, terrorists had shot dead a sarpanch named Shabir Ahmed Mir at his residence in Kulgam. A day prior to this, terrorists had barged into the house of sarpanch Sameer Ahmed Bhat and shot him twice in his chest in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The 40-year-old village headman was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



In the recent times, there has been an increase in attacks on civilians by the terrorists. On April 8, a migrant worker was injured after being shot by terrorists in Pulwama. On April 2, two migrant workers were shot by terrorists in the same district.

A local resident named Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on March 21. On the same day, a Bihar migrant labourer Bisujeet Kumar was also shot by terrorists.

Two days earlier, on March 19, Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

