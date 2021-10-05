Home / India News / J&K Congress chief detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence
J&K Congress chief detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir was detained while protesting against Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
By Mir Ehsan

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the chief of Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained in Srinagar on Tuesday as police used force to disperse a demonstration he led against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to prevent her from meeting the families of those killed.

Congress workers raised slogans against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded strict action against the people responsible for the killing of farmers before police swung into action.

“When we came out from the (Congress) office...police detained me and other senior members and used force against our workers in which several Congress workers sustained injuries. One of our workers, Mohammad Shafi Shah, had to be taken to hospital.” Mir condemned the use of force and maintained they were holding a peaceful protest “Use of force against peaceful protestors is the norm for the government,” Mir said. He added he was released after over an hour.

Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar refused to respond to a query about the use of force.

