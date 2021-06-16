Jharkhand home director, wife held for sexual abuse of minors

A special team of Jamshedpur police has arrested the absconding director of a government-approved shelter home, his wife, and two others, for alleged sexual abuse of the institute’s minor inmates, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

On June 5, two girl inmates aged 16 and 17 escaped from the children’s home run by an NGO called Mother Teresa Welfare Trust and were later rescued by the police. They had then levelled scharges of rampant sexual abuse at the shelter. “The four of the five named accused have been absconding since June 7 and the team led by ASP Kumar Gaurav tracked them down through their cellphone locations with the help of Singrauli police. They were brought here this morning on transit remand and sent to jail after Covid-19 test,” said Jamshedpur city superintendent of police Subhash Chandra Jat.