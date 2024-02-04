JMM MLAs leave, Bihar MLAs arrive: Why Hyderabad has become the hub ahead of floor tests

As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition MLAs left Hyderabad on Sunday after spending the weekend here safe from any poaching attempts, Bihar Congress MLAs arrived in the city for the same reason. Hyderabad is now Congress's safe haven after the party's massive win in the election following which Revanth Reddy became the chief minister.

The floor test for the new government in Bihar will be on February 12.

The Congress is no longer an ally in the new government as chief minister Nitish Kumar has switched over to the NDA. Still, the Congress wants to keep its flock together and hence shifted the MLAs to Hyderabad. Officially, though, it was said that the MLAs came to Hyderabad to meet Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. News agencies claimed that MLAs will stay in Hyderabad till February 11.

Hyderabad becomes hub ahead of Bihar floor test: Here are 10 things to know

1. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha coalition MLAs were stowed away in Hyderabad hours after Champai Soren took oath as the new chief minister of the state following Hemant Soren's arrest.

Jharkhand floor test on Monday: JMM coalition's 48 MLAs vs NDA's 29

2. Telangana minister and Telangana Congress in-charge were on duty to escort the MLAs from the airport to Leonia resort where they spent the weekend.

3. The Jharkhand MLAs were sequestered from everything. The entry and exit of the wing they were staying was heavily secured by 24X7 police posting. They had separate dining arrangements during their stay so that other guests of the resort too did not get any access to them.

4. As the group of Jharkhand MLAs left Hyderabad, a day ahead of the floor test, a group of Bihar MLAs reached Hyderabad,

5. The Bihar Congress MLAs were taken to Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Kagazghat in Rangareddy.

6. While the massive win in the Assembly election in Telangana makes capital Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress, the resort politics has triggered a political debate.

7. Telangana BJP leader Rachana Reddy said Telangana's resources and money are being spent to protect Congress MLAs.

8. Congress leaders meanwhile clarified that the resort stays are being financed by the party. The Congress paid for the stay of the JMM-alliance MLAs at Leonia resort.

9. Bihar BJP leaders said the NDA in Bihar won't need numbers to win the floor test but if some Congress MLAs switch, it will lead to a demoralisation of the opposition.

10. Three Bihar Congress MLAs -- Manohar Prasad, Manihari Assembly Constituency, Siddharth Saurav, Bikram (Patna) Assembly and Abidur Rahman, Araria District Assembly -- did not go to Hyderabad. Siddharth Saurav said he has some work in his constituency.