 JMM MLAs leave, Bihar MLAs arrive: Why Hyderabad is the hub ahead of floor tests | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / JMM MLAs leave, Bihar MLAs arrive: Why Hyderabad has become the hub ahead of floor tests

JMM MLAs leave, Bihar MLAs arrive: Why Hyderabad has become the hub ahead of floor tests

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 11:00 PM IST

After Jharkhand MLAs left Hyderabad, Bihar Congress MLAs reached Telangana capital on Sunday ahead of Bihar floor test on February 12.

As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition MLAs left Hyderabad on Sunday after spending the weekend here safe from any poaching attempts, Bihar Congress MLAs arrived in the city for the same reason.

Hyderabad is now Congress's safe haven after the party's massive win in the election following which Revanth Reddy became the chief minister.
Hyderabad is now Congress's safe haven after the party's massive win in the election following which Revanth Reddy became the chief minister.

The floor test for the new government in Bihar will be on February 12.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Congress is no longer an ally in the new government as chief minister Nitish Kumar has switched over to the NDA. Still, the Congress wants to keep its flock together and hence shifted the MLAs to Hyderabad. Officially, though, it was said that the MLAs came to Hyderabad to meet Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. News agencies claimed that MLAs will stay in Hyderabad till February 11.

Hyderabad becomes hub ahead of Bihar floor test: Here are 10 things to know

1. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha coalition MLAs were stowed away in Hyderabad hours after Champai Soren took oath as the new chief minister of the state following Hemant Soren's arrest.

Jharkhand floor test on Monday: JMM coalition's 48 MLAs vs NDA's 29

2. Telangana minister and Telangana Congress in-charge were on duty to escort the MLAs from the airport to Leonia resort where they spent the weekend.

3. The Jharkhand MLAs were sequestered from everything. The entry and exit of the wing they were staying was heavily secured by 24X7 police posting. They had separate dining arrangements during their stay so that other guests of the resort too did not get any access to them.

4. As the group of Jharkhand MLAs left Hyderabad, a day ahead of the floor test, a group of Bihar MLAs reached Hyderabad,

5. The Bihar Congress MLAs were taken to Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Kagazghat in Rangareddy.

6. While the massive win in the Assembly election in Telangana makes capital Hyderabad a stronghold for the Congress, the resort politics has triggered a political debate.

7. Telangana BJP leader Rachana Reddy said Telangana's resources and money are being spent to protect Congress MLAs.

8. Congress leaders meanwhile clarified that the resort stays are being financed by the party. The Congress paid for the stay of the JMM-alliance MLAs at Leonia resort.

9. Bihar BJP leaders said the NDA in Bihar won't need numbers to win the floor test but if some Congress MLAs switch, it will lead to a demoralisation of the opposition.

10. Three Bihar Congress MLAs -- Manohar Prasad, Manihari Assembly Constituency, Siddharth Saurav, Bikram (Patna) Assembly and Abidur Rahman, Araria District Assembly -- did not go to Hyderabad. Siddharth Saurav said he has some work in his constituency.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On