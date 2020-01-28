JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:33 IST

Sharjeel Imam, a student of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who has been booked for sedition after his alleged “inflammatory and instigating” speech, was arrested in Bihar’s Jahanabad, officials said on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Imam’s arrest by Delhi Police comes hours after his younger brother, Muzzamil Imam, was picked up for questioning.

Delhi Police have booked Sharjeel Imam, one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship act protests in the city’s Shaheen Bagh, for his alleged remarks threatening to “cut-off” Assam from the rest of India.

Cases have also been registered against him in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

If convicted under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) he could be imprisoned for life.

Sharjeel Imam’s arrest comes a day after a police team from Delhi and Bihar had raided several places from Jehanabad to Patna in search of anti-citizenship act activist Sharjeel Imam on Monday.

The IIT-Mumbai alumnus is the son of former Janata Dal(United) leader late Akbar Imam. He had joined JNU in 2017 as a research scholar in modern history.