'Jo Ram ko laye hain' singer Kanhaiya Mittal signals Congress move ahead of Haryana assembly election

Popular devotional singer Kanhaiya Mittal, widely known for his song “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain”, has hinted at the possibility of joining the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Kanhaiya Mittal is reportedly upset with BJP over ticket snub.

Mittal said, “It’s in my heart that I should join Congress, and in the days to come, it will become clear.”

“Wherever I go to perform, a perception is created that I am there to campaign for the BJP. As a result, people who are with Congress remain at their homes. I want to change that perception,” he added.

His remarks come amid intense speculations that the singer, reportedly upset with BJP for not getting a ticket from Panchkula, may join the Congress party.

Mittal, who has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on public platforms, clarified that his respect for PM Modi remains unchanged.

“The PM has done unprecedented work, no one can do that. I can say this, even today. We can’t get a PM like him,” he said.

However, he reiterated that his desire to join Congress was a personal decision. “If Dr. Manmohan Singh had built the Ram Temple, I would have sung for him as well. I will do nothing that will be against Sanatan,” he said.

Mittal's shift in tone was palpable when he posted a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on his social media account X. His message read, “Many congratulations and thanks,” raising eyebrows about his political leanings.

BJP's first list for Haryana elections

On Thursday, the BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly election, fielding Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency.

Other prominent leaders in the first list are Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.