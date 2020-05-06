Jodhpur’s Covid-19 testing rate higher than US, Spain, Italy, say officials

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:49 IST

More tests per million of population are being carried out in Jodhpur for Covid-19 than in many countries like the USA, Spain and Italy, district officials said Wednesday.

Jodhpur reported 32 news cases on Wednesday to take the total number of Covid-19 cases to 794.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases in Jodhpur has been rising, officials say that is because of more targeted testing and strong contact tracing which led to the detection of more than 760 cases.

“In terms of population of Jodhpur city, the samples taken so far are much higher than the average of other cities. So far, more than 25,200 samples have been taken and the tests helped us to identify more infected patients,” said District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit.

An analysis tracing of 712 people who were found positive by Tuesday afternoon showed that there were only 36 patients who got themselves tested at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital or All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur when they felt symptoms of Covid-19. While 404 infected people were identified with contact tracing and 272 were found positive in targeted sampling. Many of these positive patients did not have any symptoms.

Rajpurohit said, “Our goal is maximum testing, so that every possible infected person can be identified. By doing this continuously, the risk of virus infection will be minimized. With more testing, the number of positive patients can increase, but there is no need to worry about it. This will ultimately help in creating a virus free environment.”

“We have done a comparative study of testing done per million per day in other countries, according to which 449 tests are being done daily in Jodhpur city. In Spain, the average is 435,while it is 205 in the USA, 375 in Italy and 307 in Germany,” Additional District Collector Mahipal Bhardwaj said.

The Department of Medical and Health has now started sending messages on mobiles phones of all those who have tested negative for Covid-19. Areas where there have been no new positive cases for a long time are being removed from the list of containment zones, he added.

Principal of SN Medical College, Dr. GL Meena said that the latest testing machine of Covid-19 will be installed soon. It will now be possible to test 3,000 samples simultaneously daily. Jodhpur is the only city in Rajasthan where testing is being carried out in AIIMS and National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD).