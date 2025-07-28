‘Joota se maarunga’: In viral audio clip, it's Bihar MLA vs panchayat secretary

“I'll beat you with a shoe… Don't you know the MLA of your area ('Joota se maarunga, kheench ke'),” a person who identifies himself as Bhai Virendra, an RJD MLA in Bihar, can be heard telling a panchayat secretary over a phone call. Confrontation begins as the secretary fails to recognise the person at the other end of the call. (Image: Unsplash)

The secretary, with his curt replies, proves to be spunkier than the ‘sachiv’ character from the viral hit series ‘Panchayat’. A clip of the undated conversation is thus viral across social media platforms. HT has not independently verified it.

'Don't you know Bhai Virendra?'

The confrontation begins as the secretary fails to recognise the person at the other end of the call.

“I will beat you with a shoe... Don't you know Bhai Virendra?” says the person, apparently the MLA Bhai Virendra of the RJD himself.

"You want me to introduce myself? The whole country knows me," he says.

“When you introduce yourself, then only would I recognise you,” the secretary, whose name and posting station are not revealed, replies.

“I am the MLA of Maner. Don't you know?” says the person identifying as Virendra, “Have you come from England?”

When the secretary tells him to “please, speak”, he gets angrier: “I will hit you with my shoe... You don't follow protocol!”

He then asks the secretary to hasten the issuance of a certificate for one of his constituents: “The application was sent long ago… Don't be too clever.”

The secretary replies: “If you talk to me with respect, I will also talk to you with respect. Nothing will get done by threats.”

Bhai Virendra purportedly says further, “When you don't know the MLA of your area, then you don't have the right to work.”

The secretary shoots back: “You give it in writing. I am ready for a transfer.”

The MLA, as per the viral clip, tells him that “many other things will happen; transfer is a small thing”.

The secretary tell him not to issues threats: “Your work is in process. When it is done, you will get the information.”

This is where the clip ends.

So far, Bhai Virendra has not responded.