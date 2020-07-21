e-paper
Joshi, Advani to appear via video

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Lucknow:

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday issued dates for appearance of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan in court through video conferencing to record their statements in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

There are 32 accused in the case.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, CBI Judge (Ayodhya case), ordered Pradhan, Joshi and Advani to record their statements through video conferencing on July 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

The court also ordered video links to make available for online hearing to the lawyers of all three accused.

“The CBI court has issued dates for online appearance of BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Satish Pradhan in court via video link,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing BJP leaders in court.

“In case they are not able to appear on dates fixed by the court due to some reason then new dates will be issued,” added Mishra. The court is conducting day-to-day hearings to complete the trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.

