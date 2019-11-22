Journalist Priya Ramani’s cross examination ends

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:03 IST

New Delhi The cross examination of journalists Priya Ramani and Niloufer Venkatraman ended on Thursday in the criminal defamation suit filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar in October 2018.

The former minister of state for external affairs filed a defamation suit after Ramani accused him of sexual misconduct during an alleged interview in 1993, when Akbar was editor and proprietor of the Asian Age, and Ramani had applied for a job at the newspaper.

Ramani made the allegations over social media platform, Twitter.

Ramani told the court on Thursday that her tweets were not “defamatory and malicious”. Making the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, Ramani said, “It is wrong to suggest that all the details of the alleged event described by me are a figment of my imagination and are a work of fiction.”

On Thursday, the court also concluded the cross examination of Ramani’s friend, Niloufer Venkatraman, to whom Ramani had narrated the alleged event soon after it had reportedly occurred.

“It is wrong to suggest that I being one of the closest friends of the accused, am deposing falsely to support her defence,” Venkatraman told the court.

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Akbar issued a statement that said, “The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice.”

