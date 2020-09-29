e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Journalist shot at, two contractors gunned down in Bihar

Journalist shot at, two contractors gunned down in Bihar

The journalist was shot while he was on his way to a coaching centre.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:59 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Police suspect personal enmity led to the shooting of the journalist in Gopalganj.
Police suspect personal enmity led to the shooting of the journalist in Gopalganj. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A journalist associated with Hindi daily was shot at by assailants in Gopalganj while two contractors were gunned down in Samastipur and Vaishali districts in separate incidents on Tuesday, the Bihar police said.

Rajan Pandey was shot at by three men in Manjagadh police station area of Gopalganj district, in what police suspect to be a case of personal enmity.

Police said the incident took place when Pandey was on his way to a coaching institute. Three motorcycle borne miscreants intercepted him and fired at him from point blank range. Pandey has been referred to Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) from the Gopalganj district hospital in a critical condition.

Gopalganj’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Tiwary said thatPandey revealed the names of three assailants - Rajendra Yadav, Rajkumar Singh and Nanhe Singh - who attacked him.

According to the police, Rajan is attached with a coaching institute and is also a teacher. The SP said raids are on to nab the accused. “Personal enmity was the reason behind the attack,” the SP told HT.

Five journalists have been killed in separate incidents in Bihar in the last couple of years. In May 2016, Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, Rajdeo Ranjan, was killed in a busy market place.

In November, the same year, two journalists - Dharmendra Singh of Dainik Bhaskar in Sasaram and Ramchandra Yadav, who worked with the Dainik Jagran in Darbhanga, were killed on the same day.

In January 2017, Brajesh Kumar, a journalist working with a Hindi daily, was shot dead in Samastipur while Pradeep Mandal, of a national Hindi daily was gunned down in Madhubani in July 2019.

In Vaishali on Tuesday, two criminals on a motorcycle gunned down a contractor Bijendra Rai at Mathurapur under Bidupur police station area. The reason behind the incident is said to be a land dispute with a close relative.

SDPO Raghav Dayal said Rai was attacked when he was returning to his home in Terasiya village from Haipur market. He succumbed to his injury on the way to Sadar hospital from Bidupur primary health centre.

In Samastipur, another contractor identified as Rinku Choudhary was gunned down near Kashipur Girl’s high school falling under Town police station.

Station House Officer Sitaram Prasad said Choudhary was sitting outside his house when four men on two motorcycles came and sprayed him with bullets. The victim suffered at least 16 bullet injuries.

tags
top news
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
CBI court to pronounce Babri verdict tomorrow: All you need to know
CBI court to pronounce Babri verdict tomorrow: All you need to know
Amnesty International says work in India halted after govt freezes bank accounts
Amnesty International says work in India halted after govt freezes bank accounts
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In