e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Journalists contracting COVID-19 worries government, Rajasthan, Delhi UP to test scribes

Journalists contracting COVID-19 worries government, Rajasthan, Delhi UP to test scribes

Several journalists are reported to have contracted the coronavirus in several states including the most reported from Maharashtra.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cameramen and reporters were seen in a huddle while jostling for a news bite after the oath ceremony outside Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday.
Cameramen and reporters were seen in a huddle while jostling for a news bite after the oath ceremony outside Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

The Central government on Wednesday asked media persons to exercise due caution while reporting on the coronavirus outbreak following reports that many newsmen had themselves contracted the disease. Some other states including Delhi have decided to test journalists for the virus.

In an advisory, the ministry said that recently media-persons in various parts of the country have contracted COVID-19 in their line of work.

The ministry advised media persons including reporters, cameramen, photographers etc, who are covering incidents related to Covid-19 outbreak in various parts of the country and are involved in travel to, among other places, containment zones, hotspots and other Covid affected areas, to take due health and related precautions while performing their duties.

The Ministry also requested the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field staff as well as the office staff.

Earlier, following reports of over 50 journalists being found coronavirus positive in Mumbai, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that precautions should be taken by all.

“It is shocking that more than 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found to be corona positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care,” said Javadekar in a post on social media platform Twitter on Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced on Monday that 53 journalists in Mumbai had tested positive for COVID-19.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Some journalists from a Tamil news TV channel in Chennai have tested positive for the infection in a fresh incident involving scribes, reported ANI. Another report said that in Telangana, four media persons working for vernacular news channels have been quarantined after coming in contact with another person under home quarantine.

The advisory follows a decision by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Rajasthan governments to arrange COVID-19 tests for media persons. While Rajasthan has decided to set up a two day special camp for the purpose, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain didn’t specify any details. He, however, said that any media person could come forward to get himself tested.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

tags
top news
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news