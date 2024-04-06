JP Nadda hoists BJP’s flag, hails party’s achievements on 44th foundation day

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda on the 44th foundation hoisted the party’s flag and paid tribute to Jan Sangh founding president Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and BJP founding member Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at the central office premises in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP president JP Nadda hoisted party’s flag at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday (Twitter/@JPNadda)

In his address to the media and party workers, he outlined the BJP’s commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda congratulated and extended best wishes to the party workers on the occasion and called to pledge for the victory of the BJP with a substantial majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised the contribution and the sacrifices of its senior leaders and party workers.

While addressing the media, he cited significant achievements of the BJP-led government such as the abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and the abolition of triple talaq.

He further emphasised the party’s commitment to “Antyodaya” and inclusion with the principles of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.” Nadda acknowledged the relentless efforts, commitment and sacrifices of party workers who have helped the BJP to become the “largest political party”.

“The inspiring journey of the organisation is adorned with the hard work, sacrifice and dedication of our senior leaders and millions of workers,” he wrote in a post on X.

He further wrote that under the leadership of Modi “we are seeing the universal progress of Mother India becoming a reality and are witnessing historic reforms”.

He reiterated the party’s mantra of service, good governance, and welfare for the poor, significantly impacting people’s lives. He said that the BJP workers are determined to secure an unprecedented victory in the upcoming elections by pledging to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The BJP holds 303 seats in the Lok Sabha and 94 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has about 1,500 MLAs nationwide, approximately 150 mayors, and thousands of presidents and members in the Zilla Parishad. With this extensive public representation, the BJP stands as the largest party in the country, Nadda said

Nadda also took oath as a Rajya Sabha (RS) Member from Gujarat on Saturday. Last Month he resigned from the post of RS Member of the Parliament from Himachal as he was among the 57 MPs whose tenure was ending this month.

PM Modi extended his greetings and wished the BJP workers on the party’s 44th foundation day. In a post on X, Modi thanked the workers for their hard work, struggles and sacrifices in building the party over the years.

Modi said that the BJP has become India’s preferred party and expressed confidence that people will elect it for another term in the coming Lok Sabha polls, allowing it to build on the “ground covered in the last decade”.

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also thanked the party workers for making the BJP the biggest political party in the world.