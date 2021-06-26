'Inspirational, exemplary': JP Nadda shares letter from listener praising Mann Ki Baat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Saturday listeners keep track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat as he talked about a letter from one such follower of the monthly radio programme. "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, I keep receiving several letters regarding your popular Mann Ki Baat. People listen to Mann ki Baat in every house just as they pay heed to their elders," Nadda tweeted along with a letter from Anand Swaroop Dwivedi, a listener from Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann Ki Baat every month along with all the friends from their booth and hold a booth meeting after that and another at their house the next month," Nadda's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Nadda said Dwivedi wrote that he listens to Mann Ki Baat every month and has been following it since the first episode. "The memoir or examples presented by Honorable Modi ji during the program are inspirational and exemplary," Dwivedi wrote.

He also said that "we should respect the guests", invited by PM Modi on his monthly radio programme. Dwivedi talked about the episode that was broadcast on April 25 as the Prime Minister held discussions with various experts on the second wave of Covid-19 and said it shows "how sensitive and conscientious PM Modi is."

Dwivedi wrote in his letter that he listens to the programme from a booth set up in the Banda district. "I am always excited for every episode of Mann Ki Baat," he told the senior BJP leader in his letter. "It feels nice to sit and listen to the show collectively," he added.

PM Modi hosts a Mann Ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month. During this, PM Modi addresses the nation on various topics and invites experts who share their experiences. The first episode of the show was broadcast in 2014 and there are a total of 77 episodes so far.

On June 27, PM Modi will address the 78th episode of the show. The show is streamed live on PM Modi's official YouTube channel, as well as on PMO. It is also broadcast in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. The regional language versions are repeated at 8pm.