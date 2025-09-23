Jamshedpur, The Jharkhand State Minority Commission on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the education department about the religious and linguistic schools of the state. JSMC seeks detailed report on religious, linguistic schools of Jharkhand

At a review meeting held in Ranchi, JSMC Chairman Hedayatullah Khan also instructed the authorities to provide a report about the re-classification of Urdu institutes as regular schools in various districts, a JSMC statement said.

The students of minority schools were facing immense difficulty in studying their language Urdu, following the announcement about the conversion of Urdu schools into regular schools in several districts, it stated.

Khan asked the department to provide the JSMC with the detailed report in this regard after procuring it from the Jharkhand Education Project Council .

Responding to it during the meeting, the education department assured him that it would provide the details soon.

In course of the review meeting, JSMC Vice-Chairman Alam sought the number of Madarsas under the Secondary Education department granting "Ustania-Fokania" degrees.

He also asked for details about the number of teacher posts that have been lying vacant.

Alam also sought information about uniforms, mid-day meals, and other facilities being provided to students of minority schools.

The education department assured to apprise only after procuring it from the Jharkhand Education Project Council at the earliest.

Referring to the non-availability of textbooks of the outdated curriculum of classes 9 to 12 of Odia medium school, Alam directed that the current curriculum be adopted.

About the provisions of certification of religious and minority schools, the education department informed the Commission that applications are made online. Once the applications reach the state's portal, they are forwarded to the relevant district, where complete details are uploaded.

The state nodal officer, who is the Director of Primary Education, provides a no-objection certificate online after complete details are filled in and revert it to National Commission for Minority Educational institution. Subsequently, the institution is granted the status of a minority education institute.

Regarding formation of the Madarsa Board, the Education department representative informed the JSMC Chairman that all formalities in this regard will be completed soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.