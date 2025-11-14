Jubilee Hills by election results: Congress surges ahead by over 1,000 votes after two rounds of voting

After two rounds of counting, Congress is leading by over 1,000 votes in the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election in Telangana's Hyderabad. Congress is precisely has a lead of 1,144 votes. Jubilee Hills by-election results: Polling for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday. (PTI)

Polling for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election, which is being dubbed as a popularity contest for Telangana's Congress government, concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday, November 11. Follow By-election results 2025 LIVE updates

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier in June. The main fight is between Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav and BRS's Maganti Sunitha. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata party has fielded L Deepak Reddy in this seat.

The BRS's candidate is the widow of the late and former Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath.

The by-election saw a voter turnout of 48.49 per cent in Jubilee Hills, where the total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The ruling Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana also enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The Jubilee Hills bypoll is the first major electoral battle after last year's general elections, and is also important for its potential impact on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, scheduled to be held in December.

For BRS, the by-election is very crucial as the party has been dominating almost all the constituencies falling under GHMC limits encompassing the entire Hyderabad and parts of adjoining Ranga Reddy districts, since the formation of Telangana state.