Judge arrested for sodomising boy in Rajasthan

A judge was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sodomizing a 14-year-old boy in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, police said and added he was questioned for two days in Jaipur before his arrest.

Bharatpur police superintendent Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said the judge has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 377 (unnatural offences) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He added two other named accused were absconding.

The judge, who presided over a special anti-corruption court in Bharatpur, was arrested after the boy’s mother lodged a complaint against him on Sunday. He has since been suspended.

The judge has accused the boy and his family of blackmailing him for money. The Rajasthan high court has ordered a probe into the matter and constituted a team for the purpose.

The boy’s mother has alleged they were being threatened and pressured to withdraw the case. In her complaint, she said the judge met her son at a tennis court and befriended him last month. He then allegedly lured him to his house, drugged him and sodomized him. The mother alleged the judge threatened to implicate her and her brother in false cases if they reported the matter. The judge continued to allegedly sodomize the boy along with the two other accused, she alleged.

The family started suspecting something was amiss when the boy began avoiding them. He finally narrated his ordeal on October 28, the mother said. She added when her son did not go to the tennis court the next day, the judge sent his associate, a police officer and a few others to her residence.

“On refusing to send the boy, the judge called us later at night, on October 29. When I told him we were aware of what happened, he hung up,” she said. “The next day, the judge, along with one other person, came to my residence, accepted what he had done, and apologised. That same evening, a senior police officer came and threatened us with dire consequences.”