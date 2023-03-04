'Just because Rahul Gandhi is not bright': BJP's 4 questions on Cambridge speech

The BJP on Saturday renewed its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech at Cambridge University in which Rahul Gandhi said he was surveilled by the government through Pegasus software. BJP's Sambit Patra said just because Rahul Gandhi is not a "bright kid", it does not mean that India is not a bright spot. Congress national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raised 4 questions about Rahul Gandhi's speech. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed Rahul Gandhi's speech as ‘absolutely bizarre’. Reader | Assam CM says Rahul's Cambridge speech an ‘attempt to target India in guise of…’ Rahul Gandhi in his Cambridge speech said PM Modi is destroying the architecture of India.

'Officers told me to be careful on phone as…': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

Drawing a parallel to Pakistan, Sambit Patra said at a time when even Pakistan no longer dares to say such things about India on a global forum, Rahul Gandhi is saying that democracy is under attack and the judiciary is compromised. "When the SC-appointed probe committee asked for all mobile phones to be submitted for investigation, why didn't he submit his phone then?" Sambit Patra said.

"Rahul Gandhi says China is a different type of country which wants harmony. Someone told him about the Yellow River that makes China a nation. But Rahul Gandhi has not seen the Ganga here," Patra added.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a 'constant cynic' and a 'persistent purveyor of propaganda', BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raised four questions: '1. How come SC verdict on few issues are hailed by your ecosystem and when same SC gives verdict on Pegasus or had sought phones to be submitted for scrutiny of the allegations of snooping - the ecosystem rejected it?; 2. Rahul says minorities under attack- after getting wiped off from North East, getting 8/180 in 3 states with sizeable minority & tribal population where BJP’s Lotus blooms again! This is a party under whose watch 1984, Hashimpura,Bhagalpur,Mumbai & 10 big riots took place! 3. Rahul says institutions are under attack! The grandson of Emergency whose family history has been about trampling upon institutions like SC , media & EC says this? Who was Justice Bahrul Islam? Justice AN Ray? Any recollections? Is there Democracy within Congress? 4. In your hatred for one party you cannot even call out Pakistan for Pulwama & down play it? You praise enemy nations while deriding your own on foreign soil? And this isn’t the first time! You don’t even spare your Armed Forces by doubting them, saying unki pitai ho gayi!'