‘Just to seek attention’: Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Savarkar’ remark

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar. Fadnavis claimed that the remarks were just to seek attention since no one was paying attention to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

“He should speak within the legal framework. If he violates that, we will have to take action,” the Maharashtra deputy CM said.

He said Rahul Gandhi should not spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra and that “people are unhappy over his remarks against Savarkar”.

During a press conference in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had hit out at Savarkar claiming that the saffron ideologue had taken a pension from the British government in lieu of working against the Congress.

"While he was lodged in Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter to the British pleading with them that he be pardoned and released. He took a pension from the British and worked against Congress. After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is that he died fighting against the British when he was just 24 years old," he said.

Rahul Gandhi has received a massive backlash over his remarks.

A complaint has also been filed by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre against the Congress leader for his “derogatory remarks” at the Thane Nagar police station. Dongre stated that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by Gandhi's remarks.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, entered Maharashtra via Deglur in Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7. The campaign began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In Maharashtra, the party workers are set to cover 382 km across five districts and traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

(With inputs from bureau)