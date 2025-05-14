Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India; first Buddhist CJI

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice BR Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI). He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi. Justice BR Gavai took over from former CJI Sanjiv Khanna.(ANI)

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and will demit office on November 23.

His swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence Minister Rajnath Singh, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other union cabinet ministers.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind were also present.

Justice Gavai, who took over from former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, is the son of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor of Bihar, Kerala, and Sikkim, and a veteran leader of the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction).

Gavai began his legal career in 1985. He initially worked with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and High Court Judge, before starting independent practice at the Bombay High Court in 1987.

CJI Gavai has also been a part of several Constitution benches in the apex court, which delivered path-breaking verdicts.

He was part of a five-judge Constitution bench which, in December 2023, unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.