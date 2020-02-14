Justice Dharmadhikari resigns from HC for ‘personal reasons’

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:46 IST

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court’s (HC) second-most senior judge, Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari, has resigned on account of “personal and family reasons”. Dharmadikari, who has served for 16 years, tendered his resignation on February 11, with effect from Friday.

His decision comes just around two weeks before Bombay HC Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog is to retire on February 24 . If his successor has not been named, Justice Dharmadhikari would have been the acting Chief Justice. Interestingly, his father, the late Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari was once the acting Chief Justice of the Bombay HC.

“I have resigned for the sake of my family [comprising his wife, son and daughter]. I am 61 now and want to be with my family,” Dharmadhikari told reporters on Friday.

Bar and Bench quoted him as saying that while he wanted to remain in Mumbai, it seemed unlikely that he would be elevated to the post of Chief Justice of the Bombay HC.

He said he was offered the post of Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, but that his family members did not want to move to Odisha.

“Certain developments, which were not known to me, took place in between, because of which I had to make the choice suddenly. I had no choice, but to move to Odisha or resign.”

He added that he, too, was reluctant to move to Odisha, primarily in view of the short tenure available to him — a little less than two years. He said that one needed at least six to eight months to settle down in a new place. “The place is new, people are different, work culture is different, practices are different,” said Dharmadhikari. “Today, the situation is different, you [judges] may not remain where you are posted and could be transferred anytime.”

Dharmadhikari said he will continue to live in Mumbai and be associated with legal matters. He may take up arbitration, consultation and teaching as well.

“My hope is that the high court remains the same. It stands for the persons who have suffered injustice. It should continue to serve their cause,” he said, adding, “Hope this institution does not bend before the mighty state, the biggest litigant before it.”