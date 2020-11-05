e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Justice will be delivered even if...’: Sanjay Raut’s latest jibe at BJP over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

‘Justice will be delivered even if...’: Sanjay Raut’s latest jibe at BJP over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

After the editor’s arrest on Wednesday, several leaders including union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar spoke up against the police action and drew parallels with the Emergency. Shah called the arrest a ‘blatant misuse of state power’.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that Arnab Goswami’s arrest followed due law and procedures
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that Arnab Goswami’s arrest followed due law and procedures(ANI Twitter)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to protest against the arrest of someone accused of abetment to suicide and attempt to murder, they can do so as it is their democratic right.

He was speaking in reference to the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. Gowswami was arrested in Mumbai for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

“If someone is arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 307 (attempt to murder) and the BJP wants to protest against it, they may do so as everyone has that right in democracy. But, I can ensure that injustice won’t be done to anyone,” Sanjay Raut said.

After the editor’s arrest on Wednesday, several leaders including union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar spoke up against the police action and drew parallels with the Emergency. Shah called the arrest a ‘blatant misuse of state power’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the police for their action. “Shades of the Emergency! The arrest of Arnab Goswami is an attack on the freedom of press. Those who really believe in this freedom must speak up!” he tweeted.

Also Read: Action followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut on Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Sanjay Raut on the other hand asserted that the arrest followed due law and procedures. “Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone,” he said.

A local court on October 16 allowed the Alibag police to reopen the case for further investigation and Goswami moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the fresh case two days before he was arrested. He was remanded in custody until November 18.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In