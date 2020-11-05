e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios

Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was remanded in judicial custody until November 18 after he was arrested on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer in 2018

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:04 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been remanded to judicial custody till November 18.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been remanded to judicial custody till November 18.(File photo)
         

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was remanded in judicial custody until November 18 after he was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of the suicide of an interior designer in 2018. Here are possibilities with respect to his custody and bail:

First possibility

The police could move a sessions court to get Goswami’s custody along with the two other accused in the case. If the court rejects the plea, then a magistrate will hear Goswami’s bail plea.

Second possibility

If the magistrate does not grant him bail, then Goswami can move the sessions court for it and later the Bombay high court.

Third possibility

If the high court, which is expected to hear Goswami’s petition for quashing the case on Thursday, accepts it, then there would be no case against him and the other accused.

tags
top news
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios
CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case
CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: J P Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: J P Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In